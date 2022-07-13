STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains: Hyderabad Mayor instructs GHMC officials to stay alert

The Mayor ordered the officials to be prepared to face more challenges in the future.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters shield themselves from the rain using an umbrella in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of incessant rains lashing the city for the last four days, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Tuesday directed all the six Zonal Commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to be in a high state of alert and take all precautionary measures to prevent inconvenience to residents.

The Mayor held a meeting with the officials at the GHMC head office and reviewed the relief measures at the zonal levels. She instructed them to immediately take steps to drain out water wherever inundation takes place by removing accumulated garbage from nalas, manholes, stormwater drains (SWDs), and roadsides.

In case of further rains, she suggested that advance arrangements should be made to evacuate the people living in the low-lying areas to safer areas. People should be alerted against standing near electric poles, under trees, and in the vicinity of nalas as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the coming 24 hours.

She asked the officials to address the grievances of people immediately without any delay after receiving the complaints from the people. She said that all the officials to be available round the clock and should go to the places immediately after receiving any calls for help.

The Mayor ordered the officials to be prepared to face more challenges in the future. People living downstream of River Musi should be alerted in the background of increasing flood water flow.The GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has issued a moderate rainfall alert along with strong gusty winds across the city on Tuesday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.GHMC Zonal Commissioners Ravi Kiran, Shankaraiah, Srinivas Reddy, Mamata, Pankaja, and Ashok Samrat attended in the meeting.

Helpline
If citizens face any problems, they can complain to the control room at 040-21111111 or through the MyGHMCApp

