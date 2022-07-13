STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds review meet over Bonalu fete

The Minister lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sanction Rs 15 crore for the celebration of the State festival.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding the conduct of Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad on July 17 and in Old City on July 24.The month-long Ashadam Bonalu commenced on June 29 at Golconda Fort. The Minister lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sanction Rs 15 crore for the celebration of the State festival.He added that the funds for temples participating in the Secunderabad Bonalu will be given by respective MLAs by Thursday. He asked Endowments Department officials to disburse the cheques to temples in the Old City.

Cultural progs
A number of cultural programmes are also being organised by the State Culture Department in Secunderabad and Old City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp