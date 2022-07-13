Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds review meet over Bonalu fete

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding the conduct of Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad on July 17 and in Old City on July 24.The month-long Ashadam Bonalu commenced on June 29 at Golconda Fort. The Minister lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sanction Rs 15 crore for the celebration of the State festival.He added that the funds for temples participating in the Secunderabad Bonalu will be given by respective MLAs by Thursday. He asked Endowments Department officials to disburse the cheques to temples in the Old City.

Cultural progs

A number of cultural programmes are also being organised by the State Culture Department in Secunderabad and Old City.

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding the conduct of Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad on July 17 and in Old City on July 24.The month-long Ashadam Bonalu commenced on June 29 at Golconda Fort. The Minister lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to sanction Rs 15 crore for the celebration of the State festival.He added that the funds for temples participating in the Secunderabad Bonalu will be given by respective MLAs by Thursday. He asked Endowments Department officials to disburse the cheques to temples in the Old City. Cultural progs A number of cultural programmes are also being organised by the State Culture Department in Secunderabad and Old City.