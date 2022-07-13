Take that flu seriously

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on how precaution is better than cure, doctors in the city share ways to keep seasonal illnesses like dengue, typhoid , flu, common cold and even Covid, at bay. Don’t ignore any signs of worsening sickness, they say

The weather has become tiring for a lot of us in the city, barring those that hasten the rains. But with monsoon comes a hoard of sicknesses that almost seem like they are a marker of the rainy season. A running joke among Hyderabadis is that most people in the city have either recovered from the monsoon flu or monsoon fever, known someone who is sick or will soon catch one!

Adjusting to seasonal changes while balancing a busy lifestyle is surely a task and when sickness takes over, you become even weaker to face these. But here’s hope — precaution is better than cure. As cliche as the line has become, it can never stop being true, say doctors in the city.

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar V, a senior consultant physician, talks about how one should consult a doctor once they catch a fever or a cold this season. “Monsoons have all kinds of fever and flu is one among them. Your body suffers when you misdiagnose or self-diagnose flu to be a common fever. Mosquitos are the single biggest reason for the rising cases of dengue, flu and typhoid which are common during July, August and September,” Dr Jagadeesh says.

Listing precautions, he says that they are ‘universal’ but need to be taken seriously. “Since dengue spreads through aerosols, keep away from those who have a fever and common cold. Use mosquito nets and repellents and ensure there’s no stagnant around you, also, wear fully covered sloths. Typhoid is a water-borne disease so avoid drinking water from places where you have no idea of the source. Carry your water that is boiled and cooled. Exposure to damp areas and getting drenched and remaining that way for long can cause several illnesses. Whatever the symptoms, visit the nearest doctor to help treat the sickness accordingly,” he adds.

According to Dr Shiva Raju, senior physician and diabetologist at KIMS Hospitals, even a fever during this season must not be ignored. “Fever could be accompanied by back aches and a blocked nose. This could be a new seasonal strain causing a significant problem. Apart from dengue, allergic illnesses too are on the rise this season. These rains can cause infections easily and it spreads faster too. Thankfully, these sicknesses cure soon and easily. Finally, taking the vaccine would be one of the best ways to stay away from Covid-19, while not forgetting to wear a mask, washing hands regularly, maintaining personal hygiene and decent social distance.

