A break that’s productive

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: She cofounded Rizzle, an app popular for being one of the most innovative short videos and series apps in the country. Hyderabad-based Vidya Narayanan’s brainchild, which puts creator first, something content creators are making the most of, in the day and age of quick and concise reels.

Being the head of an organisation, one would imagine her day at work to be one full of checklists, meetings and time crunches, but that’s far from the truth, says Vidya. She credits being passionate about her work to be one of the primary reasons to have a non-hectic job, followed by taking a step back to relax, whenever she needs to.

“In 2019, Lakshminath Dondeti and I set out to disrupt the short video app market by developing a world-class video-creation platform, across categories, such as comedy, drama, mystery and crime, action, romance, fantasy, science fiction, etc. As someone who has spent her career working on mobile and launching products that instantly put features in the hands of millions of users, I wanted to know what it was like to be on the other side of the equation and acquire the first 100 users,” explains Vidya of her job. The joy she gets from excelling at what she loves most is a stressbuster enough, says she.

Vidya looks to writing as a means to unwind after a hectic week or day at work. “When not working, I like to write on women in tech, entrepreneurship, and other topics close to my heart it’s called Women Love Tech. I also share my journey on my Rizzle channel, called Behind the Hustle. And why, you ask, my heart beats for women to be in tech. Throughout my career, I have often found myself to be the only woman, not only on the team but also in the room.

We are frequently confronted with challenges that call into question our ability to balance work and family life. The biases we face, particularly as female leaders, are numerous. As a woman, I have to work harder to achieve the same level of competence that men take for granted. I’ve seen it all, from rejections to numerous biases to the depleting bank accounts. However, I have kept moving forward. Persistence has always been my virtue. I believe in surrounding myself with excellent people with positive thinking,” she tells CE.

Her average weekday involves meetings, fundraising conversations, some research and planning on forward-looking activities, and what she calls ‘home stuff.’ “But every now and then, I clear my head by focusing on some reading and comedy — it helps recharge and come back to the tough problems with a new perspective,” she shares. She also does enjoy travelling, which she does often, for work and otherwise.

Vidya believes that winding down from a tough job or even mind, shouldn’t always require only doing something else — positive thinking and learning are better ways to relax. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Albert Einstein had said and I live by this mantra. As an entrepreneur, it is important to keep reminding yourself of this.

As leaders, our enthusiasm (or lack thereof) is contagious to the team. Fast recovery from low points is non-negotiable for me. I also move on when things aren’t working. It is important to assess, analyse, and let go of things that are detrimental to your progress, she signs off adding that it is as important to take a break as it is to be productive and believes the former helps achieve the latter.

Vidya believes that winding down from a tough job or even mind, shouldn’t always require only doing something else — positive thinking and learning are better ways to relax. Her average weekday involves meetings, fundraising conversations, some research and planning on forward-looking activities, and what she calls ‘home stuff.’

HYDERABAD: She cofounded Rizzle, an app popular for being one of the most innovative short videos and series apps in the country. Hyderabad-based Vidya Narayanan’s brainchild, which puts creator first, something content creators are making the most of, in the day and age of quick and concise reels. Being the head of an organisation, one would imagine her day at work to be one full of checklists, meetings and time crunches, but that’s far from the truth, says Vidya. She credits being passionate about her work to be one of the primary reasons to have a non-hectic job, followed by taking a step back to relax, whenever she needs to. “In 2019, Lakshminath Dondeti and I set out to disrupt the short video app market by developing a world-class video-creation platform, across categories, such as comedy, drama, mystery and crime, action, romance, fantasy, science fiction, etc. As someone who has spent her career working on mobile and launching products that instantly put features in the hands of millions of users, I wanted to know what it was like to be on the other side of the equation and acquire the first 100 users,” explains Vidya of her job. The joy she gets from excelling at what she loves most is a stressbuster enough, says she. Vidya looks to writing as a means to unwind after a hectic week or day at work. “When not working, I like to write on women in tech, entrepreneurship, and other topics close to my heart it’s called Women Love Tech. I also share my journey on my Rizzle channel, called Behind the Hustle. And why, you ask, my heart beats for women to be in tech. Throughout my career, I have often found myself to be the only woman, not only on the team but also in the room. We are frequently confronted with challenges that call into question our ability to balance work and family life. The biases we face, particularly as female leaders, are numerous. As a woman, I have to work harder to achieve the same level of competence that men take for granted. I’ve seen it all, from rejections to numerous biases to the depleting bank accounts. However, I have kept moving forward. Persistence has always been my virtue. I believe in surrounding myself with excellent people with positive thinking,” she tells CE. Her average weekday involves meetings, fundraising conversations, some research and planning on forward-looking activities, and what she calls ‘home stuff.’ “But every now and then, I clear my head by focusing on some reading and comedy — it helps recharge and come back to the tough problems with a new perspective,” she shares. She also does enjoy travelling, which she does often, for work and otherwise. Vidya believes that winding down from a tough job or even mind, shouldn’t always require only doing something else — positive thinking and learning are better ways to relax. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Albert Einstein had said and I live by this mantra. As an entrepreneur, it is important to keep reminding yourself of this. As leaders, our enthusiasm (or lack thereof) is contagious to the team. Fast recovery from low points is non-negotiable for me. I also move on when things aren’t working. It is important to assess, analyse, and let go of things that are detrimental to your progress, she signs off adding that it is as important to take a break as it is to be productive and believes the former helps achieve the latter. Vidya believes that winding down from a tough job or even mind, shouldn’t always require only doing something else — positive thinking and learning are better ways to relax. Her average weekday involves meetings, fundraising conversations, some research and planning on forward-looking activities, and what she calls ‘home stuff.’