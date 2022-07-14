STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Crafting future ahead

The entire conceptualisation process took quite a few months. “From April we had started planning for the concept.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shruti Mahajan: Her work is all about looms, weaves and threads

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over thought of ‘what sort of negotiations are made while deriving from craft techniques?’ Or ‘how is craft recontextualised in an artist’s studio, travelling from an artisan’s workshop or a community workplace?’ The ongoing group exhibition  Crafting the Crossroad at Dhi Artspace aims to answer these questions and a few more. Artists from across India and Sri Lanka Chathuri Nissansala, Mousumi Karmakar, Rajarshi Sengupta, Shruti Mahajan and Susanna Bauer are showcasing their artworks and installations inspired by the history, techniques and materials of different craft traditions and have incorporated them into the visual language they have developed over the years. 

Explaining the concept behjind the exhibition, the curator Somedutta Mallik says, “The exhibition addresses the discriminatory approach towards traditional crafts in respect of the creative possibilities of fine arts, it considers the need for a different theoretical approach to understanding the complexities of the interface between the two. Crafting the Crossroad is a collaboration to explore the transitory space between arts and crafts, innovations and traditions, individualism and collective practices.”

The entire conceptualisation process took quite a few months. “From April we had started planning for the concept. Once we had zeroed in on the theme of craft-inspired artworks, I got in touch with the artists I knew are well versed with the idea. We wanted a dialogue happening through the exhibition as the context of craft differs from place to place,” she says. 

Rajarshi Sengupta’s work is inspired by Kalamkaris work, its birthplace and its journey to India. Whereas, Mousumi Karmakar’s works are all in straight lines and grids, inspired by fishing nets. “Mousumi’s works are done using bamboo sticks and palm tree fibre, depicting the architectural forms of a city. One of the other interesting installations is by Shruti Mahajan and Susanna Bauer. Shruti’s work is all about looms, weaves and threads which she has done by collaborating with the artisans. Susanna is a UK-based german artist who is showcasing crochet work on dry leaves.

On the other hand, Chathuri Nissansala, who is from Sri Lanka, talks about healing through her artworks. As a citizen of a country which is going through such a struggling period, she has taken broken sculptures from bombing attacks and repaired them to give new lease of life. All the artworks are different from each other, but speak a language of unity together,” says Somedutta.

Dhi Artspace’s ongoing group exhibition Crafting the Crossroad, showcases the works of artists who have derived inspiration and ideas from history, techniques and materials of different craft traditions 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp