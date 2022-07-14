Digitally impressing people

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As an artist who has been working for the past 40 years on conventional mediums and now creating his footprints in the digital art space, artist Jayasriprabhakar has made his mark in the field of art with his beautiful portraits. Focusing his works in different fields and now drawing his interests toward celebrity portraits, this Hyderabad-based artist has made his impression beautifully in the hearts of commoners and prominent personalities from the city. We speak to him about his new love for digital mediums and his passion for art.

Speaking about how he started digital artwork, the artist shares, “I have been an artist for 40 years now and  wanted to try out the latest technology that’s how I explored digital medium. It’s been three years since I have been working on this as my canvas. Recently, I worked on Murli Mohan’s portrait, and had also painted prominent actor and comedian Brahmanandam from the Tollywood industry. I am doing this commercially now and people have been approaching me to make their portraits.”

Briefing a little about his challenges and trying to overcome them in his work, he explains, “It has become competitive as there are a lot of digital artists, but what I do try sometimes is I  work manually on the  system too. I am my own inspiration and  my wife has been a support system, somebody who I can count on at any time.” 

Speaking about his upcoming works, he says, “I have planned an exhibition for the upcoming winter season. My previous exhibition in April was a hit and was inaugurated by Brahmanandam sir. I have nothing in store during the rainy season as I know it can get difficult for people to walk in and check out my work now.” 

He concludes saying life means nothing to him outside of art, which gave him identity, work and purpose. 

