Hyderabad lags behind in residential sales

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s realty market is lagging behind Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune in terms of residential sales and stood at the fifth position during the first half (H1) of 2022.In H1, Hyderabad has witnessed 9,549 residential units being sold. Maximum sales in Hyderabad were generated in the western suburbs submarket at Tellapur, Nallagandla and Kondapur.

One of the pertinent trends to note is that majority of the sales were recorded in residential apartment units priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore category.According to JLL’s statistics, there is a wide gap between the number of residential launches and sales.

During H1, Hyderabad launched 28,345 new units, which is the second highest after Mumbai. However, the sales were almost a quarter of the launches. Whereas in Mumbai, sales in H1 were 23,813 against 33,794 launches and in Bengaluru, sales and launches were almost at par with 23,452 and 23,795 respectively.

On the other hand, Hyderabad recorded robust residential sales as it saw the highest quarterly sales since Q2 2008. It also witnessed the highest quarterly launches since 2008. New launches increased by 24 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2 2022 as many prominent developers expanded their footprint in the western suburbs.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s realty market is lagging behind Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune in terms of residential sales and stood at the fifth position during the first half (H1) of 2022.In H1, Hyderabad has witnessed 9,549 residential units being sold. Maximum sales in Hyderabad were generated in the western suburbs submarket at Tellapur, Nallagandla and Kondapur. One of the pertinent trends to note is that majority of the sales were recorded in residential apartment units priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore category.According to JLL’s statistics, there is a wide gap between the number of residential launches and sales. During H1, Hyderabad launched 28,345 new units, which is the second highest after Mumbai. However, the sales were almost a quarter of the launches. Whereas in Mumbai, sales in H1 were 23,813 against 33,794 launches and in Bengaluru, sales and launches were almost at par with 23,452 and 23,795 respectively. On the other hand, Hyderabad recorded robust residential sales as it saw the highest quarterly sales since Q2 2008. It also witnessed the highest quarterly launches since 2008. New launches increased by 24 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2 2022 as many prominent developers expanded their footprint in the western suburbs.