Three of family die as car rams stationary truck

According to police, the victims along with other family members were heading to Enkepalli village for a family function from Sultanpur village.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three members of a family, including two children, died when the car they were travelling in rammed a stationary truck in Vikarabad district on Tuesday night.A case has been registered against the truck driver for stopping the truck on the road without proper indications for other commuters, said B Anitha, SI of Chengomul police station.

According to police, the victims along with other family members were heading to Enkepalli village for a family function from Sultanpur village. When they crossed Somankurthy village, Mohd Wajid, who was driving the car, failed to notice the truck stationed on the road due to the light from vehicles coming in the opposite direction and rammed it.  Zaheeda Bee, 65, Zahed, 12, and Umar, 8, succumbed to their injuries.

