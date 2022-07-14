STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work hard & soft

By Surya raj Chikurthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent results of various board exams that were out revealed the miry web of colleges looking to mint nothing more than mechanical minds. But the real world requires more than just technical skills — it is no wonder then that many graduates fail to get that lucrative job they have been eyeing for years. Why do some of the smartest of people find simple tasks that require common sense or problem-solving skills in life, difficult to ace? Where has the education system gone wrong? On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (July 15), we speak to experts in the industry who talk about the importance and balance of both hard and soft skills.

Skills such as interpersonal communication, critical thinking and teamwork get lost in the mindless rote learning, these days, leaving seekers in an overwhelming situation not knowing what to do next and how to survive in a competitive workspace. Vivian Philip, senior program manager at CareerX.club, a city-based ed-tech company that trains students for their dream job, says, “Each company looks into different aspects when it comes to hiring. For example, a tech job needs the candidate to be abreast with the best of the hard skills. However, I believe, the balance between hard and soft skills is dependent on the work culture, the workspace environment and also how the team looks into details when it comes to a win or lose situation on a daily basis.

Aliza Virani, therapist and principal at Young Explorers, says that there has been a perception among people, for the longest time, that hard and soft skills are two different things, but they go hand in hand. If you have the soft skill of giving an interview or the skill of persistence, companies would be more inclined to hire you.”

In addition to this, another important aspect is to learn new skills that are future-proof. The world is changing quickly and what was relevant a few years ago is no longer relevant. On that, Dr Ajay Kela, president-CEO of Wadhwani Foundation, a non-profit job-creating platform in Jubilee Hills, says, “Digital transformation of businesses, accelerated by Covid has been opening large volumes of high-paying job opportunities for global youth. Skills required to command these digital jobs can be acquired through numerous short-term training programmes, and increasingly, employers are valuing such skills over academic credentials.

The youth must capitalise on these opportunities through self-paced online re/upskilling programmes, thus improving their job prospects and empowering themselves to become continuous learners for in-demand skills and jobs.” With so many options and so much to learn, it is easy to be overwhelmed. Upon asking if being a jack of all trades is good, Aliza responds, “The whole phrase is ‘jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one’ and I do agree that we can’t learn everything all at once but need to be patient and give ourselves time as this is a lifelong commitment. But these days being a master of one reduces your chances of success in your career.”

As someone who contributes equally to hiring new talent and also managing people, Vivian believes a candidate can perform well and make the best use of his/her own resources only when they have a great work-life balance and also a peaceful mind at and outside work, regardless of the technical skills one posses.

