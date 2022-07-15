STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GMR, Schneider to set up manufacturing unit

The park also houses India’s first and only airport-based Free Trade Warehousing Zone in 20 acres within the SEZ.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), and Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, entered into an agreement to build and lease a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at GMR Industrial Park in Hyderabad.

As a part of the agreement, GHASL will build the facility on 18 acres of land and lease it to Schneider Electric, in a non-SEZ area. The facility will be rolled out in two phases. Spread over two lakh square feet in the first phase, the manufacturing facility will be handed over for operations by June, 2023. In second phase, the facility will be expanded by an additional 1.75 lakh square feet.

Aman Kapoor, CEO of Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said: “With more global industrial players looking at India to set up their manufacturing facilities, this partnership will further contribute to ‘Make-in-India’ and attract more players to leverage our facilities and capabilities within the GMR Hyderabad AeroCity.”

GHASL has developed GMR Industrial Park, bringing to its customers the convenience of a ready-to-use infrastructure. By virtue of being housed within Hyderabad International Airport, the park enjoys greater security, uninterrupted supply of utilities like power and water and a reliable IT backbone.

The park also enjoys support of the complete airport ecosystem like availability of a 5 star hotel, F&B, medical facilities, rental accommodation and transport. The park also houses India’s first and only airport-based Free Trade Warehousing Zone in 20 acres within the SEZ.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp