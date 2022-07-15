GMR, Schneider to set up manufacturing unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), and Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, entered into an agreement to build and lease a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at GMR Industrial Park in Hyderabad.

As a part of the agreement, GHASL will build the facility on 18 acres of land and lease it to Schneider Electric, in a non-SEZ area. The facility will be rolled out in two phases. Spread over two lakh square feet in the first phase, the manufacturing facility will be handed over for operations by June, 2023. In second phase, the facility will be expanded by an additional 1.75 lakh square feet.

Aman Kapoor, CEO of Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said: “With more global industrial players looking at India to set up their manufacturing facilities, this partnership will further contribute to ‘Make-in-India’ and attract more players to leverage our facilities and capabilities within the GMR Hyderabad AeroCity.”

GHASL has developed GMR Industrial Park, bringing to its customers the convenience of a ready-to-use infrastructure. By virtue of being housed within Hyderabad International Airport, the park enjoys greater security, uninterrupted supply of utilities like power and water and a reliable IT backbone.

The park also enjoys support of the complete airport ecosystem like availability of a 5 star hotel, F&B, medical facilities, rental accommodation and transport. The park also houses India’s first and only airport-based Free Trade Warehousing Zone in 20 acres within the SEZ.

