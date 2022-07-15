Rape case: Police to record victim’s statement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police who are investigating the rape and kidnap of a woman and her husband are planning to file a charge sheet in a fast track court against former Marredpally Inspector of Police K Nageshwar Rao for early disposal of the case.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, said the police would soon be recording the statement of the rape victim in the presence of a magistrate under Section 164 CrPC. The police, who are seeking the custody of Nageshwar Rao, are preparing to quiz him so that they could complete the preparation of the charge sheet.

The police have already examined the witnesses including the tenant and watchman of the house where the victim and her husband lived, along with two others. Vanasthalipuram ACP who is the investigating officer (IO) of the case has gone through the accounts of the witnesses and cross-checked with them.

The couple lodged the complaint against the now-suspended cop on July 8 at Vanasthalipuram police station. After registering the complaint, the police gleaned technical evidence. The police have so far examined as many as seven witnesses including the victim’s husband.

The witnesses building’s tenant and watchman in their statements said they had heard loud noises and heard the sound of a huge thud. They stated that they shouted for her husband and the victim who came out of her house told them that it was only an iron safe that had fallen on the floor in the room.

Two among the witnesses are policemen who reported the accident to the car at Ibrahimpatnam Road near a lake. The duo who reached the spot tried to tow away the vehicle using a crane when the accused appeared and told them that he was Marredpally Inspector of police and that he himself would tow away his vehicle.

Another witness, owner of Om Shiva Sai Motors at Champapet, said that he knew Nageshwar since the days when he worked as an inspector of Saidabad and that he used to take his car often for servicing it. On the morning of July 8, he said he had received a call from a Home Guard Praveen Goud who said that Nageshwar’s car met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam and asked him to get it repaired. He further called a towing service and got the car removed from the spot. Another witness told the police that he had towed the vehicle to Om Shiva Sai Motors for Rs 3,000.

The police said the rape victim was sent for medical examination to the Vanasthalipuram Government Hospital where the medical officer preserved the victim’s vaginal smears and sent them to FSL for further examination.After Nageshwar confessed to committing the crime, the police went to the accused’s house and seized his trousers, shirt, vest, underwear, and one handkerchief.

The accused had said he had deposited his service pistol at the police station. The police also seized one spare magazine, a nine mm pistol with registration number VFL 559, one magazine loader, one cleaning rod, one cleaning brush, a pistol case, and an instruction manual.

Cops expedite investigation process

