3,500 houses test positive for mosquito menace in GHMC list

GHMC Chief Entomologist A Rambabu said pyrethrum was being sprayed to prevent the growth of larvae.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As there is a spike in dengue and other vector-borne diseases across the city since the beginning of the SW monsoon, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 3,500 houses where mosquitoes are breeding.

Anti-larval operations are being taken up with 642 teams as per the Pin Point Programme (PPP) in domestic, peri-domestic mosquito breeding sources (house to house) every day covering an average of one lakh houses.According to GHMC, they are taking up all precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and the spread of vector-borne diseases. There are 2,375 staff working for vector control operations in the city.

GHMC Chief Entomologist A Rambabu said pyrethrum was being sprayed to prevent the growth of larvae. Fogging operations are going at places dengue and malaria cases are being reported.

Comments

