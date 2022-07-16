French connection

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) hosted a special lunch and dinner at Food Exchange to celebrate Bastille Day. For the uninitiated, Bastille Day is honoured to commemorate the fall of the Bastille in 1789 and is celebrated as a National Day of France. The day is celebrated all over the world to honour the spirit of France and to celebrate its rich culture and history. “But there really is no better way to mark the event than to indulge in the goodness of the French cuisine which is expertly served to further enhance the culinary experience,” says Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

As one enters the restaurant, the French colours of blue, white and red will catch the attention. From miniature flags to tri-colour installations will make sure to keep you grounded in French land. Speaking on this occasion, Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre said, “We are excited to celebrate Bastille Day with lots of love and pride.

This is an important occasion and also an opportunity for us to display our close relationship with the French. Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) transformed for the Bastille Day celebrations into a platter of culinary delicacies and people transported back to the period of revolution.”

The gastronomical French Food spread was a treat to the soul and heart and provided a perfect opportunity for us to savour the delicacies of France in India. With excellent weather and lovely conversation across the table, Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team curated mouth-watering, authentic 20 French dishes. The spread included Nicoise Salad, Ratatouille, Coq Au Vin, Apple Tarte Tatin, French Opera, Orange Profit Role, Eton Mess, Cherrie Mille Feuille, among a lot more. The food was amazing as it was inspired by the local French cooking technique and had beautiful aromatic flavours and textures. Our favourites were the French Onion Soup, Cassoulet, Grilled Smoked Ham and Beignets De Pomme Apple Fritters.

It is difficult to get the authentic French technique and flavours in Hyderabad, but Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team managed to keep it real. What’s more, French food enthusiasts now enjoy the special French delicacies at Sunday Brunch all throughout the month at the Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) hosted a special lunch and dinner at Food Exchange to celebrate Bastille Day. For the uninitiated, Bastille Day is honoured to commemorate the fall of the Bastille in 1789 and is celebrated as a National Day of France. The day is celebrated all over the world to honour the spirit of France and to celebrate its rich culture and history. “But there really is no better way to mark the event than to indulge in the goodness of the French cuisine which is expertly served to further enhance the culinary experience,” says Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre. As one enters the restaurant, the French colours of blue, white and red will catch the attention. From miniature flags to tri-colour installations will make sure to keep you grounded in French land. Speaking on this occasion, Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre said, “We are excited to celebrate Bastille Day with lots of love and pride. This is an important occasion and also an opportunity for us to display our close relationship with the French. Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) transformed for the Bastille Day celebrations into a platter of culinary delicacies and people transported back to the period of revolution.” The gastronomical French Food spread was a treat to the soul and heart and provided a perfect opportunity for us to savour the delicacies of France in India. With excellent weather and lovely conversation across the table, Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team curated mouth-watering, authentic 20 French dishes. The spread included Nicoise Salad, Ratatouille, Coq Au Vin, Apple Tarte Tatin, French Opera, Orange Profit Role, Eton Mess, Cherrie Mille Feuille, among a lot more. The food was amazing as it was inspired by the local French cooking technique and had beautiful aromatic flavours and textures. Our favourites were the French Onion Soup, Cassoulet, Grilled Smoked Ham and Beignets De Pomme Apple Fritters. It is difficult to get the authentic French technique and flavours in Hyderabad, but Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team managed to keep it real. What’s more, French food enthusiasts now enjoy the special French delicacies at Sunday Brunch all throughout the month at the Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.