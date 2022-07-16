STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

French connection

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) hosted a special lunch and dinner at Food Exchange to celebrate Bastille Day.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) hosted a special lunch and dinner at Food Exchange to celebrate Bastille Day. For the uninitiated, Bastille Day is honoured to commemorate the fall of the Bastille in 1789 and is celebrated as a National Day of France. The day is celebrated all over the world to honour the spirit of France and to celebrate its rich culture and history. “But there really is no better way to mark the event than to indulge in the goodness of the French cuisine which is expertly served to further enhance the culinary experience,” says Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

As one enters the restaurant, the French colours of blue, white and red will catch the attention. From miniature flags to tri-colour installations will make sure to keep you grounded in French land. Speaking on this occasion, Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre said, “We are excited to celebrate Bastille Day with lots of love and pride.

This is an important occasion and also an opportunity for us to display our close relationship with the French. Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) transformed for the Bastille Day celebrations into a platter of culinary delicacies and people transported back to the period of revolution.”

The gastronomical French Food spread was a treat to the soul and heart and provided a perfect opportunity for us to savour the delicacies of France in India. With excellent weather and lovely conversation across the table, Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team curated mouth-watering, authentic 20 French dishes. The spread included Nicoise Salad, Ratatouille, Coq Au Vin, Apple Tarte Tatin, French Opera, Orange Profit Role, Eton Mess, Cherrie Mille Feuille, among a lot more. The food was amazing as it was inspired by the local French cooking technique and had beautiful aromatic flavours and textures. Our favourites were the French Onion Soup, Cassoulet, Grilled Smoked Ham and Beignets De Pomme Apple Fritters.

It is difficult to get the authentic French technique and flavours in Hyderabad, but Chef Kailash Gundupalli and his team managed to keep it real. What’s more, French food enthusiasts now enjoy the special French delicacies at Sunday Brunch all throughout the month at the Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp