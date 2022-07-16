Man stabs, hangs wife suspecting fidelity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that his wife was cheating on him, a middle-aged person murdered his wife by stabbing her in her private parts and later hanging her in their house in Sanjay Nagar Colony in the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station here on Friday.

The accused, Santosh Yadav, after stabbing his wife Sarita, 30, rushed out of his house and tried stabbing a passerby, missing him narrowly. The police reportedly apprehended the accused and registered a murder case against him.

The police said the victim’s husband is mentally challenged. He married Sarita Yadav about 11 years ago. They have two daughters aged seven and five years.The police said Santosh and Sarita have been getting into frequent fights and they began fighting again the early hours when neighbours called the police at about 5.30 am.

Kulsumpura Inspector T Ashok Kumar said, “Their children were away at the victim’s sister’s place when the crime was committed. Sarita’s body was found in the bedroom, lying on the floor, wrapped in a chunni.”

“We were told that the assailant was mentally challenged. We are looking into the problem he had faced in the past by looking into the treatment given to him at the Hospital for Mental Health, Erragadda,” the Inspector said.

