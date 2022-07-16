STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man stabs, hangs wife suspecting fidelity

The police said Santosh and Sarita have been getting into frequent fights and they began fighting again the early hours when neighbours called the police at about 5.30 am.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that his wife was cheating on him, a middle-aged person murdered his wife by stabbing her in her private parts and later hanging her in their house in Sanjay Nagar Colony in the limits of Kulsumpura Police Station here on Friday.

The accused, Santosh Yadav, after stabbing his wife Sarita, 30, rushed out of his house and tried stabbing a passerby, missing him narrowly. The police reportedly apprehended the accused and registered a murder case against him.

The police said the victim’s husband is mentally challenged. He married Sarita Yadav about 11 years ago. They have two daughters aged seven and five years.The police said Santosh and Sarita have been getting into frequent fights and they began fighting again the early hours when neighbours called the police at about 5.30 am.

Kulsumpura Inspector T Ashok Kumar said, “Their children were away at the victim’s sister’s place when the crime was committed. Sarita’s body was found in the bedroom, lying on the floor, wrapped in a chunni.”

“We were told that the assailant was mentally challenged. We are looking into the problem he had faced in the past by looking into the treatment given to him at the Hospital for Mental Health, Erragadda,” the Inspector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp