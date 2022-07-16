Must try rehydrating beverages for this monsoon season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s nothing like a glass rehydrating drink on a humid afternoon. A few sips in and you’re ready to battle the weather monster again. As monsoon season kickstarted in Hyderabad, do not forget the changing weather can have certain negative effects on our body too. Dehydration is one of the most common problems we encounter. So, we have curated a list of ready-to-drink rehydrating beverages you must try this monsoon season.

Coconut Water: A drink filled with nutritious value that’s low on calories and carbs, that coconut water for you. Coconut water is filled with natural vitamins and minerals. Thus, it is an ideal hydration drink during the summer and monsoon seasons. The beverage provides you with the required hydration while ensuring your calorie and carbs intake stays low. While it can be cumbersome to carry a coconut everywhere you go, brands like Earthmade Organix, Real, etc. offer ready-to-drink bottled tender coconut water that you can consume anywhere, anytime with ease.

Smoothies:

Smoothies are another great way to add electrolyte rich food into your diet. Smoothies are filled with whole foods like fruits, seeds, vegetables, nuts, etc., thus providing our body with the necessary nutrients. You should opt for this drink if you’re looking to restore lost electrolytes in a healthy and nutritious form that’s not too heavy to consume as well. Brands like Daily Harvest and Revive Superfoods offer a rich variety of ready-to-drink healthy smoothies.

Watermelon drink/juice:

Watermelon juice is another great option to keep yourself hydrated and refreshed in the sludgy season. It is equipped with Vitamin A, B6, B1 and C, thus offering a bundle of benefits. Watermelon is 90 per cent water hence a perfect drink for hydration. It is also loaded with amino acids, antioxidants and Lypocene.

Electrolyte drinks:

Electrolyte is the mineral that helps maintain the water level in our body. They are found in blood, tissues, organs, etc. Electrolyte drinks contain water, electrolytes (usually sodium and potassium) and water. Since the main purpose of these drinks is to rehydrate, they are mostly water. Although the level of electrolytes and sugar can vary depending on the desired usage say post-exercise recovery or recovery from diarrhoea or sickness. Some of the easily available electrolyte drink options are Gatorade, ORS, Electral, etc.

HYDERABAD: There’s nothing like a glass rehydrating drink on a humid afternoon. A few sips in and you’re ready to battle the weather monster again. As monsoon season kickstarted in Hyderabad, do not forget the changing weather can have certain negative effects on our body too. Dehydration is one of the most common problems we encounter. So, we have curated a list of ready-to-drink rehydrating beverages you must try this monsoon season. Coconut Water: A drink filled with nutritious value that’s low on calories and carbs, that coconut water for you. Coconut water is filled with natural vitamins and minerals. Thus, it is an ideal hydration drink during the summer and monsoon seasons. The beverage provides you with the required hydration while ensuring your calorie and carbs intake stays low. While it can be cumbersome to carry a coconut everywhere you go, brands like Earthmade Organix, Real, etc. offer ready-to-drink bottled tender coconut water that you can consume anywhere, anytime with ease. Smoothies: Smoothies are another great way to add electrolyte rich food into your diet. Smoothies are filled with whole foods like fruits, seeds, vegetables, nuts, etc., thus providing our body with the necessary nutrients. You should opt for this drink if you’re looking to restore lost electrolytes in a healthy and nutritious form that’s not too heavy to consume as well. Brands like Daily Harvest and Revive Superfoods offer a rich variety of ready-to-drink healthy smoothies. Watermelon drink/juice: Watermelon juice is another great option to keep yourself hydrated and refreshed in the sludgy season. It is equipped with Vitamin A, B6, B1 and C, thus offering a bundle of benefits. Watermelon is 90 per cent water hence a perfect drink for hydration. It is also loaded with amino acids, antioxidants and Lypocene. Electrolyte drinks: Electrolyte is the mineral that helps maintain the water level in our body. They are found in blood, tissues, organs, etc. Electrolyte drinks contain water, electrolytes (usually sodium and potassium) and water. Since the main purpose of these drinks is to rehydrate, they are mostly water. Although the level of electrolytes and sugar can vary depending on the desired usage say post-exercise recovery or recovery from diarrhoea or sickness. Some of the easily available electrolyte drink options are Gatorade, ORS, Electral, etc.