STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Time for some OkRA

CE checks out the latest brunch offering from Marriott’s Okra

Published: 16th July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narriott’s Okra has been time and again a place frequented by food enthusiasts around the year. And to cater to such loyalty, they have introduced various initiatives amongst which is Earn, Eat and Enjoy — where guests get the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast at Okra till the year-end. We took the opportunity to enjoy their brunch which boasts a varied menu.

We got in touch with Executive Chef Balvinder Lubana, who explained to us different creative ways of brunch hosted by Okra. “On Sunday brunch, you will have a bakery option which is part of the morning bakery as well as lunch. We have a kids-centric buffet as people come here with their families. For kids, we have things like pizza, pasta, doughnuts and more.

You can enjoy international, Indian and other cuisines at Okra. We have a pasta wheel where we cook our pasta at a live counter and serve it to our guests. We also do ramen bowls and Burmese soup. There is also a grill station where you can choose what kind of meat you want to enjoy along with the sauce. The bar is also taken care of by our mixologist who makes not only cocktails but mocktails as well. Our chocolate cake, baked yoghurt, biryani, paya, and Hyderabadi murg are a few of our signature dishes that you will find in every brunch. We have a lot of Andhra food as well on the menu which is made using all the local ingredients,” he says.

After having such an interesting chat with the chef, we headed towards the food station and went straight for the sour chicken soup and the tomato soup with four options of baked buns. Apt for a windy monsoon afternoon. Then amongst the appetizers, we chose paneer tikka, fish tikka and chilli chicken. Moving on to the mains, we went for pizzas and pasta which were served with a variety of topping.

The desi live counter had dosa, poori and other south Indian dishes, which created a lot of buzzes. The other live counter had Indian bread served with hot veg and non-veg curry options. The salad was basic with different dips like beetroot yoghurt, hummus and a plain yoghurt dip. Sliced watermelon, papaya, pineapple and melon were a few other fruit options that you could include in your salad. The brunch did give a local touch with biryani, gosht curry, chicken curry and dal tadka. The desserts on offer — brownie fudge, coffee ice cream, blueberry, strawberry swiss roll — would surely steal your heart and keep you craving for more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp