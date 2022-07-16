Time for some OkRA

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Narriott’s Okra has been time and again a place frequented by food enthusiasts around the year. And to cater to such loyalty, they have introduced various initiatives amongst which is Earn, Eat and Enjoy — where guests get the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast at Okra till the year-end. We took the opportunity to enjoy their brunch which boasts a varied menu.

We got in touch with Executive Chef Balvinder Lubana, who explained to us different creative ways of brunch hosted by Okra. “On Sunday brunch, you will have a bakery option which is part of the morning bakery as well as lunch. We have a kids-centric buffet as people come here with their families. For kids, we have things like pizza, pasta, doughnuts and more.

You can enjoy international, Indian and other cuisines at Okra. We have a pasta wheel where we cook our pasta at a live counter and serve it to our guests. We also do ramen bowls and Burmese soup. There is also a grill station where you can choose what kind of meat you want to enjoy along with the sauce. The bar is also taken care of by our mixologist who makes not only cocktails but mocktails as well. Our chocolate cake, baked yoghurt, biryani, paya, and Hyderabadi murg are a few of our signature dishes that you will find in every brunch. We have a lot of Andhra food as well on the menu which is made using all the local ingredients,” he says.

After having such an interesting chat with the chef, we headed towards the food station and went straight for the sour chicken soup and the tomato soup with four options of baked buns. Apt for a windy monsoon afternoon. Then amongst the appetizers, we chose paneer tikka, fish tikka and chilli chicken. Moving on to the mains, we went for pizzas and pasta which were served with a variety of topping.

The desi live counter had dosa, poori and other south Indian dishes, which created a lot of buzzes. The other live counter had Indian bread served with hot veg and non-veg curry options. The salad was basic with different dips like beetroot yoghurt, hummus and a plain yoghurt dip. Sliced watermelon, papaya, pineapple and melon were a few other fruit options that you could include in your salad. The brunch did give a local touch with biryani, gosht curry, chicken curry and dal tadka. The desserts on offer — brownie fudge, coffee ice cream, blueberry, strawberry swiss roll — would surely steal your heart and keep you craving for more.

