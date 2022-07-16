STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipsy stories

Celebrate the monsoon season with these tipples from Beam Suntory India. These easy to stir cocktails will tone up the mood right and can be curated effortlessly for all those house parties.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lady
In Red
Ingredients:
Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 25ml | Sipsmith Sloe Gin- 25ml | Lemon juice- 12.5ml | Egg white (or vegan alternative) -1 | Raspberry syrup- 1 bar spoon | Fresh raspberry (to garnish)
Preparation:
● Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a raspberry

Patrao’s Siesta
Ingredients:
Oaksmith Gold- 50ml | Goan Port wine- 10ml |Passion fruit pulp- 20ml
Orange Juice- 30ml| Ice

 Preparation:
● Shake all the ingredients with ice in a shaker except the wine. Strain the mix over one big piece of ice, in an old fashioned glass and gently pour the port wine over the drink so it floats, creating a red layer on top.

Jim Beam Cranberry Highball

Ingredients:
Jim Beam - 30ml | Soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes) - 75-90ml | Cranberry juice - 20-30ml | Orange
wedge - 1 pc

Preparation:
● Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam. Fill the glass with ice. Add Jim Beam, Cranberry juice. Stir everything to get it chilled. Add ice if it melted. Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of handle. Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add Cranberry juice after pouring soda)

Berry Julep
Ingredients:
Jim Beam® Bourbon - 1.5 part| Raspberry syrup - 0.5 part |
Blueberry syrup - 0.5 part| Lemon juice - 0.5 part
 
Preparation:
● Shake. Serve over ice and garnish with mint and berries.

