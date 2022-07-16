Tipsy stories

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lady

In Red

Ingredients:

Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 25ml | Sipsmith Sloe Gin- 25ml | Lemon juice- 12.5ml | Egg white (or vegan alternative) -1 | Raspberry syrup- 1 bar spoon | Fresh raspberry (to garnish)

Preparation:

● Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a raspberry

Patrao’s Siesta

Ingredients:

Oaksmith Gold- 50ml | Goan Port wine- 10ml |Passion fruit pulp- 20ml

Orange Juice- 30ml| Ice

Preparation:

● Shake all the ingredients with ice in a shaker except the wine. Strain the mix over one big piece of ice, in an old fashioned glass and gently pour the port wine over the drink so it floats, creating a red layer on top.

Jim Beam Cranberry Highball

Ingredients:

Jim Beam - 30ml | Soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes) - 75-90ml | Cranberry juice - 20-30ml | Orange

wedge - 1 pc

Preparation:

● Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam. Fill the glass with ice. Add Jim Beam, Cranberry juice. Stir everything to get it chilled. Add ice if it melted. Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of handle. Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add Cranberry juice after pouring soda)

Berry Julep

Ingredients:

Jim Beam® Bourbon - 1.5 part| Raspberry syrup - 0.5 part |

Blueberry syrup - 0.5 part| Lemon juice - 0.5 part



Preparation:

● Shake. Serve over ice and garnish with mint and berries.

HYDERABAD: Lady In Red Ingredients: Sipsmith London Dry Gin- 25ml | Sipsmith Sloe Gin- 25ml | Lemon juice- 12.5ml | Egg white (or vegan alternative) -1 | Raspberry syrup- 1 bar spoon | Fresh raspberry (to garnish) Preparation: ● Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again. Double strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a raspberry Patrao’s Siesta Ingredients: Oaksmith Gold- 50ml | Goan Port wine- 10ml |Passion fruit pulp- 20ml Orange Juice- 30ml| Ice Preparation: ● Shake all the ingredients with ice in a shaker except the wine. Strain the mix over one big piece of ice, in an old fashioned glass and gently pour the port wine over the drink so it floats, creating a red layer on top. Jim Beam Cranberry Highball Ingredients: Jim Beam - 30ml | Soda water (it depends on the size of ice cubes) - 75-90ml | Cranberry juice - 20-30ml | Orange wedge - 1 pc Preparation: ● Chill the glass, soda, and Jim Beam. Fill the glass with ice. Add Jim Beam, Cranberry juice. Stir everything to get it chilled. Add ice if it melted. Pour soda gently filling the glass till the top of handle. Stir once and put an orange wedge on it (if ice cubes are small, you can add Cranberry juice after pouring soda) Berry Julep Ingredients: Jim Beam® Bourbon - 1.5 part| Raspberry syrup - 0.5 part | Blueberry syrup - 0.5 part| Lemon juice - 0.5 part Preparation: ● Shake. Serve over ice and garnish with mint and berries.