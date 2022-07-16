TVV city convener arrested, charged under UAPA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar police on Friday arrested Perala Gopi, the city convener of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) for his alleged links with Maoists.Gopi was residing in Uppal, and is a native of Etoor village in Suryapet. The TVV is a students’ organisation that fights for common schooling and democratic Telangana.

Gopi was charged under IPC Sections 121, 121(A), 120(B) and Sections 10, 13, 18, 18(B) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 & Section 8(1)(2) of Telangana State Public Security Act 2012. He was produced before a court for judicial remand.

It may be recalled that TVV president Bandari Maddileti was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 for his alleged links with the outlawed Maoist Party. The NIA also arrested Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasi Krishna in 2019.During the duo’s arrest, the NIA seized allegedly incriminating material from their possession.

