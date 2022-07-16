STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TVV city convener arrested, charged under UAPA

The TVV is a students’ organisation that fights for common schooling and democratic Telangana.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar police on Friday arrested Perala Gopi, the city convener of the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) for his alleged links with Maoists.Gopi was residing in Uppal, and is a native of Etoor village in Suryapet. The TVV is a students’ organisation that fights for common schooling and democratic Telangana.

Gopi was charged under IPC Sections 121, 121(A), 120(B) and Sections 10, 13, 18, 18(B) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 & Section 8(1)(2) of Telangana State Public Security Act 2012. He was produced before a court for judicial remand.

It may be recalled that TVV president Bandari Maddileti was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 for his alleged links with the outlawed Maoist Party. The NIA also arrested Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasi Krishna in 2019.During the duo’s arrest, the NIA seized allegedly incriminating material from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp