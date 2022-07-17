21-point agenda helped Osmania University make it to 22nd rank in NIRF

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the National Institution Ranking Framework, Osmania University (OU) has improved its position and this welcome change is being attributed to the novel initiatives introduced by the administration. After his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder unveiled a 21-point agenda which seems to have positively impacted the academic outcome.

The has four major verticals — improvement in Teaching Learning Methods, Research in Innovative Practices, Infrastructure Facility and Outreach Activities. On the basis of this, a roadmap was drawn for the next 10 years, the V-C said.

OU was ranked No. 32 in 2020 and No. 29 in 2021 by NIRF in the State category. This year, the varsity has been ranked No. 22, securing a position among the top 25 universities in the country. Moreover, OU is the only university in Telangana that has been included in the list of top 100 universities. For the first time in the history of Osmania University, enrollment of girls students has shot up by 65 to 70 per cent. The number of girls has increased in every department, so much so that the university had to sanction an additional hostel for them.

The university experienced development in terms of research papers and patents. A good number of research papers written by professors have been published in notable journals. The university has got a total of 119 patents in its name, of which, 14 were registered in 2020, 48 in 2021 and one in 2022. The distinguishing alumni lecture series also helped the university to connect with the alumnus working in prestigious institutions and collaborate with them.

However, there is a serious concern about the faculty in the university, said the V-C. There have been no recruitments since 2013. Additionally, the number of students from different countries or universities has been reduced due to Covid-19.“Focusing on these things, the university will try to secure a much better rank the next time,” Prof Ravinder said.

