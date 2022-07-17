Auction of betting roosters fetches Rs 4.46 lakhs in Telangana's Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The 31 betting roosters which were seized in Chinkanjarla village in Patancheru industrial area recently were auctioned on the premises of the district court in Sangareddy on Saturday. A total of 46 bidders participated in the auction this time. Excise Court Judge Hanumant Rao revealed that after the auction, 31 roosters fetched `4,46,600.

On July 7, police raided and arrested a few people on the information that rooster betting was being done in a mango orchard in Chinkanjarla village of Patancheru mandal and seized `13,12,140 cash and 31 roosters.

Cases have been registered against Telugu Desam Party leader of Andhra Pradesh former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar Rao, Akkineni Satish, Krishna Raju, Barla Srinu and about 40 others which created a sensation in the industrial area.

Police formed three special police teams to nab the absconding accused. On Saturday morning, in the presence of District Excise Court Judge Hanumantha Rao, the officials conducted an auction for the roosters which were under the watch of the court. The highest price that was bid for one of the roosters was `30,000. Some of them were auctioned for `12,500 and some for `20,000.

Magistrate Hanumantha Rao explained that `4,46,600 have been received for all the 31 roosters and these will be deposited in the government account. Locals said that many outsiders participated in the auction.

SANGAREDDY: The 31 betting roosters which were seized in Chinkanjarla village in Patancheru industrial area recently were auctioned on the premises of the district court in Sangareddy on Saturday. A total of 46 bidders participated in the auction this time. Excise Court Judge Hanumant Rao revealed that after the auction, 31 roosters fetched `4,46,600. On July 7, police raided and arrested a few people on the information that rooster betting was being done in a mango orchard in Chinkanjarla village of Patancheru mandal and seized `13,12,140 cash and 31 roosters. Cases have been registered against Telugu Desam Party leader of Andhra Pradesh former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar Rao, Akkineni Satish, Krishna Raju, Barla Srinu and about 40 others which created a sensation in the industrial area. Police formed three special police teams to nab the absconding accused. On Saturday morning, in the presence of District Excise Court Judge Hanumantha Rao, the officials conducted an auction for the roosters which were under the watch of the court. The highest price that was bid for one of the roosters was `30,000. Some of them were auctioned for `12,500 and some for `20,000. Magistrate Hanumantha Rao explained that `4,46,600 have been received for all the 31 roosters and these will be deposited in the government account. Locals said that many outsiders participated in the auction.