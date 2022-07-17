Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Sports Minister Srinivas Goud receives Chess Olympiad torch in Hyderabad

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Leh.

Published: 17th July 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   The first-ever Chess Olympiad torch relay reached the city on Saturday. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud received the torch from Grandmasters Padmasri D Harika and E Arjun Kumar in presence of eminent dignitaries.

Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud interacts with young chess players in Hyderabad on Saturday

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Leh. It will travel to 75 other cities within 40 days before culminating at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Around 200 countries are participating in this Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from 28 July to 10 August.

The  International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation, popularly known as FIDE, initiated the torch relay, akin to the tradition followed by the Olympic Games, for the first time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess Olympiad torch relay Telangana Sports Minister Srinivas Goud
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp