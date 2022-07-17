Telangana Sports Minister Srinivas Goud receives Chess Olympiad torch in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever Chess Olympiad torch relay reached the city on Saturday. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud received the torch from Grandmasters Padmasri D Harika and E Arjun Kumar in presence of eminent dignitaries.

Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud interacts with young chess players in Hyderabad on Saturday

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Leh. It will travel to 75 other cities within 40 days before culminating at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Around 200 countries are participating in this Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from 28 July to 10 August.

The International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation, popularly known as FIDE, initiated the torch relay, akin to the tradition followed by the Olympic Games, for the first time.

