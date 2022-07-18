Home Cities Hyderabad

Man opens fire on ORR in Hyderabad

A few bullets were also directed towards the truck’s windshield, after which the truckers alerted the police who reached the spot and carried out the ballistic analysis. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified person opened fire on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening. Police said Manoj Kumar Yadav and Mantu Kumar, who are truck drivers from Jharkhand, were headed to  Kerala for the delivery of iron material in separate trucks. Manoj stopped once he saw a man shooting his firearm close to Saregudam village near the ORR entry No. 5.

A few bullets were also directed towards the truck’s windshield, after which Manoj called up Mantu, who was following him in another lorry. Mantu alerted the police, who reached the spot and carried out the ballistic analysis.  Police are analysing the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the accused.

