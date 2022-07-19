21-year-old held for bike thefts, 8 vehicles seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Zone Task Force sleuths on Monday arrested a 21-year-old youth for his alleged involvement in a series of bike thefts in the city. The cops also recovered eight stolen bikes from his possession.

The accused M Venkatesh was a school dropout and worked at a refuelling station. Though he was very fond of bikes, his meagre earnings prohibited him from owning one. He also tried to get his hand on a second-hand bike, but after failing to get one, he decided to steal to fulfil his lifelong dream, police said.

He would steal a bike and ride it for a few weeks before disposing it at an isolated spot to evade the police, cops added. Whenever his friends asked him about the bikes, he said that he had borrowed them from his acquaintances. He would use to master key to break into the bikes.

