Home Cities Hyderabad

Bhagwat Karad outlines lease policy for setting up of PSEs

Responding to a question by three TRS MPs Venkatesh Netha, Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy on whether it is true that land is allotted by respective States for setting up of PSUs,

Published: 19th July 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a question by three TRS MPs Venkatesh Netha, Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy on whether it is true that land is allotted by respective States for setting up of PSUs, for their expansion and other utilisation, the Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishnrao Karad, in the Lok Sabha, said that land is given by State governments to the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through various methods freehold, leasehold, etc. 

The Minister said the Union Cabinet on March 9, 2022, approved the setting up of National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) as a wholly-owned Government of India company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore to undertake monetisation of surplus land and non-core assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies.

Land details of 5 CPSEs in TS
The Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has a freehold of 7,98,0934 square metre (sq m), and a leasehold of 2,24,1355 sq m, ECIL has a freehold of 1,46,7445 sq m, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MDNL) has freehold of  1147246 sq m, NMDC Ltd. has freehold of 23063399 sq m, and a leasehold of 1341142 sq m, NMDC CSR Foundation has freehold of 33659024 sq m and a leasehold of 37241521 sq m.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwat Kishnrao Karad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp