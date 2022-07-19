Bhagwat Karad outlines lease policy for setting up of PSEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a question by three TRS MPs Venkatesh Netha, Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy on whether it is true that land is allotted by respective States for setting up of PSUs, for their expansion and other utilisation, the Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishnrao Karad, in the Lok Sabha, said that land is given by State governments to the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through various methods freehold, leasehold, etc.

The Minister said the Union Cabinet on March 9, 2022, approved the setting up of National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) as a wholly-owned Government of India company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore to undertake monetisation of surplus land and non-core assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies.

Land details of 5 CPSEs in TS

The Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has a freehold of 7,98,0934 square metre (sq m), and a leasehold of 2,24,1355 sq m, ECIL has a freehold of 1,46,7445 sq m, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MDNL) has freehold of 1147246 sq m, NMDC Ltd. has freehold of 23063399 sq m, and a leasehold of 1341142 sq m, NMDC CSR Foundation has freehold of 33659024 sq m and a leasehold of 37241521 sq m.

HYDERABAD: Responding to a question by three TRS MPs Venkatesh Netha, Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy on whether it is true that land is allotted by respective States for setting up of PSUs, for their expansion and other utilisation, the Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishnrao Karad, in the Lok Sabha, said that land is given by State governments to the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) through various methods freehold, leasehold, etc. The Minister said the Union Cabinet on March 9, 2022, approved the setting up of National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) as a wholly-owned Government of India company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore to undertake monetisation of surplus land and non-core assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies. Land details of 5 CPSEs in TS The Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has a freehold of 7,98,0934 square metre (sq m), and a leasehold of 2,24,1355 sq m, ECIL has a freehold of 1,46,7445 sq m, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MDNL) has freehold of 1147246 sq m, NMDC Ltd. has freehold of 23063399 sq m, and a leasehold of 1341142 sq m, NMDC CSR Foundation has freehold of 33659024 sq m and a leasehold of 37241521 sq m.