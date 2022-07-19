I’m not pleased with you, Oracle tells devotees

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations reached a crescendo on Monday when oracle Matangi Swarnalatha took part in the Rangam and the deity of the Goddess was taken out in a grand procession. “I am not pleased with the manner in which the pujas and rituals are being performed in the temple and you all are stealing from me like thieves. You are praying only to have your wishes fulfilled and not for the highest good,” said the Goddess’s oracle Swarnalatha during the Rangam at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

Standing on an earthen pot inside the temple premises and smeared with turmeric, Swarnalatha invoked the Goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the temple priests.

She said the pujas were being performed just for namesake. “I showed my anger for your deeds through the heavy rains and floods. If the devotees were to worship me with utmost devotion, all their wishes will be fulfilled and they will be saved from any harm.

Irrespective of your mistakes, I will still safeguard you and fulfil all your wishes but you need to worship me with utmost devotion,” Swarnalatha said. The oracle also complained about changing her form from time to time and stated that she needs a permanent idol. She assured that pregnant women would not have to bear any suffering.

On the second day of Bonalu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the celebrations. Just like on Sunday, lakhs of devotees flocked to the temple to witness the Rangam. While speaking to the media, Srinivas Yadav said, “The two days of Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali temple have been a grand success.

After the completion of Rangam, the deity was taken out on an elephant procession which was brought from Karnataka. It was accompanied by the Potharaju, Gatham and enthralling drum beats. The temple was decorated colourfully with marigolds and lights. Women dressed in traditional attire were seen dancing to the beats.

