Shashidhar Reddy raps KCR, asks him to read more 

Published: 19th July 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

M Shashidhar Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements on a possible foreign conspiracy causing a cloudburst over the Godavari basin. Telangana, in fact, lacked the equipment to measure rainfall, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Shashidhar Reddy said that the recent rains were not due to cloudbursts. In fact even the heavy rain in Uttarakhand was not due to a cloudburst, said the politician. He slammed KCR for not conducting a State-level disaster management meeting in the last eight years. The CM, he said, should read more books to gain some knowledge about cloudbursts, he suggested.

