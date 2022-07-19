Sustainable musings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OurBetterPlanet, a curated platform for sustainable products held ‘Conscious Souk 3.0’, an exhibition cum sale of garments, accessories, and collectables made from the environment and ecologically friendly sources at Hyatt Place recently.

The day-long exhibition attracted many prominent socialites. OurBetterPlanet intends to help the customers choose a better lifestyle and create a positive impact on the environment. Some of the brands presented in the exhibition cum sale are — Cancelled plans (collection of clothes and bags from recycled pharmaceutical waste), Rimagined (they work with all forms of waste from tyres and cloth scarps), Kindora (sustainable toys made using organic wood, cotton and kid-friendly materials), Woven Lab and yarn India (looms and hand weaving), Baka & silver linings (sustainable ethical jewellery) and Homh grain (decor and kitchen essentials made from wood).

Commenting on the event, Pallavi Srivastava, Founder & CEO, OurBetterPlanet said, “The event was all about generating a buzz and making sustainability an accepted norm, along with introducing the relevant brands to new audiences. We are excited to bring together a group of carefully curated brands from across the country in different segments from fashion, decor, wellness, accessories and so much more and to enable every participating brand to convey their brand story as a part of the sustainable ecosystem. Our choices if made correctly have the power to reduce the current environmental, social, and economic issues being faced by our planet.”

