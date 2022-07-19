Home Cities Hyderabad

Sustainable musings

The day-long exhibition attracted many prominent socialites.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OurBetterPlanet, a curated platform for sustainable products held ‘Conscious Souk 3.0’, an exhibition cum sale of garments, accessories, and collectables made from the environment and ecologically friendly sources at Hyatt Place recently.

The day-long exhibition attracted many prominent socialites. OurBetterPlanet intends to help the customers choose a better lifestyle and create a positive impact on the environment. Some of the brands presented in the exhibition cum sale are — Cancelled plans (collection of clothes and bags from recycled pharmaceutical waste), Rimagined (they work with all forms of waste from tyres and cloth scarps), Kindora (sustainable toys made using organic wood, cotton and kid-friendly materials), Woven Lab and yarn India (looms and hand weaving), Baka & silver linings (sustainable ethical jewellery) and  Homh grain (decor and kitchen essentials made from wood).

Commenting on the event, Pallavi Srivastava, Founder & CEO, OurBetterPlanet said, “The event was all about generating a buzz and making sustainability an accepted norm, along with introducing the relevant brands to new audiences. We are excited to bring together a group of carefully curated brands from across the country in different segments from fashion, decor, wellness, accessories and so much more and to enable every participating brand to convey their brand story as a part of the sustainable ecosystem. Our choices if made correctly have the power to reduce the current environmental, social, and economic issues being faced by our planet.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp