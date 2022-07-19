Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana asks the Centre to amend Jal Shakti gazette notification

The State also wanted the Centre to delete another 17 projects including Sitarama LIS, Mukteshwar, Medigadda barrage and pump house at Kannepally.

Published: 19th July 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has once again asked the Central government to amend the Jal Shakti gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021, to bring all the irrigation projects under the control of river management boards.

In a letter to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), the Irrigation officials said that Telangana raised certain issues and concerns over the implementation of the gazette notification, which remained unaddressed till date. 

“Take up the matter with Jal Shakti Ministry and ensure that modifications are made to the gazette notification as requested by the State government,” Telangana engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said in the letter to the GRMB.

Telangana wanted deletion of Kanthanapally barrage, Kaleshwaram additional one tmcft per day, regulator on Ramappa-Pakhala lakes link, Kandukurthi LIS and Gundem LIS from the gazette notification.

The State also wanted the Centre to delete another 17 projects including Sitarama LIS, Mukteshwar, Medigadda barrage and pump house at Kannepally. In all, the State wanted deletion of 22 projects on Godavari from the gazette notification.

