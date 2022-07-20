Fraudster uses ex-CJ pic to loot judicial officer

HYDERABAD: The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police registered a case against an imposter, who duped a judicial officer deputed to the Telangana High Court. The imposter contacted the victim through WhatsApp, identifying himself as Chief Justice of Delhi HC Satish Chandra Sharma and extracted Rs 2 lakh in the form of Amazon gift cards. The imposter also used the picture of Sharma as the WhatsApp profile picture. The victim had worked under Sharma, during the latter’s stint as Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana.Four days ago, he lodged a complaint with the cyber crime wing, following which a case was registered.
