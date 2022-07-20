Home Cities Hyderabad

Munch on fibre this monsoon

Choose seasonal fruits and vegetables and those rich in vitamin C.

Published: 20th July 2022

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The monsoon has definitely made some of us fall ill. Even as the season is here to stay for a good while, we speak to doctors who stress the need to be vigilant of what goes into our gut.G Sushma, chief dietitian at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills advises one to choose the right kind of fruits and vegetables to consume this season. “During monsoon, people are more prone to infection and one of the biggest things to avoid is eating out. Uncovered food and places with stagnant water have flies roaming around that could lead to the easy spread of diseases. Choose seasonal fruits and vegetables and those rich in vitamin C.

There is ample clinical evidence that they help improve our immunity and fight common infections during the rainy season, including dengue, flu and cold.” She lists fruits such as watermelon, lemons, guava, pineapple, and pomegranate and vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and green leafy veggies to be added to your regular diet. “Avoid raw foods and remember to wash and clean all your fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption,” she adds.

Sujatha Stephen RD, chief nutritionist, Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, says that foods rich in antioxidants must be consumed around this time: “Include berries in your diet to keep cold and cough at bay. Add in some lychee and pears too, and other fruits that are rich in fibre — these are good for those with diabetes. Cucumber, beans, chillies, brinjal, and okra are good to consume this season, all with a decent amount of spices that protect you, especially from lung diseases that are rampant during monsoon.” 

