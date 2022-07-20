Three tiny tots reunited with parents

HYDERABAD: Three children about three years old, who lost their way while playing near their home at Habeeb Nagar, were reunited with their families through alert patrol teams. While playing, the children entered an abutting lane, and when they could not find their house, they started crying. Meanwhile, their parents noticed the children missing and started searching for them. They also approached Habeeb Nagar police station. A patrol team of Begum Bazar noticed the children and took them to the PS.
