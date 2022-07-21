13-year-old revenge plot led to realtor’s murder: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenge was the motive behind the murder of a realtor Ambati Raghupathi reported at Jawahar Nagar on July 15, said Rachakonda police, who arrested four persons in the case including the mastermind Surakanti Srikanth Reddy.

On Monday, police said Srikanth hired a Karnataka gang by offering them Rs 30 lakh to kill Raghupathi. The realtor had in the past killed Srikanth’s father Janga. To avenge his father’s death, Srikanth got Raghupathi killed, the police said. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat said the case was detected with the help of CCTV footage and other technical evidence. “Hunting sickles and knives, and vehicles used in the offence were also seized from them,” he added.

The accused attacked Raghupathi on July 15 and killed him on the spot. Inquiries revealed that Raghupathi along with his associates killed Srikanth’s father Janga in 2009, as the latter insulted him in public. Since then, Srikanth had been waiting for an opportunity to eliminate Raghupathi. A few days ago, Srikanth, with the help of his father’s friend, hired some killers from Karnataka. He also provided them accommodation at his residence in the city. They even conducted a recce on Raghupathi.

On July 15, they started following Raghupathi from the morning and finally found him along with his friends at a plot in Dammaiguda where they attacked him with hunting sickles. Raghupathi died on the spot, while his friend received injuries in the attack. After the murder, the killers collected Rs 30 lakh from Srikanth and fled the city, the police said.

