Fireman cleared 10K loan but was still harassed

Loan sharks shared vulgar content about his wife, sent messages to friends, relatives

Published: 21st July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Y Sudhakar

Y Sudhakar was a fireman working with the Telangana Fire Department. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fireman Y Sudhakar, who died by suicide due to alleged harassment by instant loan organisers, had availed a loan of Rs 10,000 around three months ago. He even cleared the total amount with interest a few days ago. However, the loan app organisers harassed him and demanded more money towards the same loan.

The organisers had sent messages to his friends and relatives on his contact list, with vulgar content about his wife. They also photoshopped his Aadhaar card, marking it as ‘loan defaulter’ and shared it with his contacts. 

Railway Police at Kacheguda said that as the case involves alleged harassment of the victim, the case is being transferred to Mailardevpally police station of Cyberabad commissionerate, on point of law & order jurisdiction of the place, where his body was found on the railway tracks on Tuesday. Sudhakar is survived by his wife and a child.

The victim worked with the Telangana Fire Department and deputed to the Chandulal Baradari fire station in the city. Sudhakar’s body was found on the railway track near Shivarampally railway station.

Smear campaign by loan agents

The victim’s family members told police that the loan app agents had started sending messages to his friends and relatives, informing them that Sudhakar was a loan defaulter. They also photoshopped his Aadhaar card, marking it as ‘loan defaulter’ and shared it with his friends and relatives

