Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the most important things that make a house a home is its furnishing and the urban crowd has been taking up the task of setting up their pretty homes, very seriously. Your furniture, wardrobes, closets, etc., make your home however classy, sophisticated or breezy you want it to be.

Making such dream homes a reality is Fabience which has now forayed into the Hyderabad market with its store in Jubille Hills. T R Venugopal, the managing director, speaks to CE about marrying art with class, making kitchens and chores easier ,and the latest trends in the industry and more.

On the occasion, he recalls how and where they started off and says, “We entered the business three years ago and now are looking deeper into kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, apart from other things. We saw a growth in demand for what we provide because of the brand’s transparency, quality and even service after the sale. We have somehow become more synonymous with furnishing.”

Venugopal mentions that the trends in the industry are ever-changing and specifically points out that more and more people are looking to move away from conventional kitchens to modular ones today. “Kitchens have transformed more than other parts of the home, especially over the last five years. People are looking for a change from traditional platforms and want more space, less work and less maintenance. That’s where modular kitchens come in with various accessories, draws, lift-ups, and bottle pull-outs, which are in great demand now. People are more than willing to adapt to newer concepts,” he adds.

Speaking about Fabience’s manufacturing, Venugopal says, “We are known for and loved for our choice of material. We use birch plywood that we import from eastern Europe — it is one of the most trusted plywoods. We are the only company in India that invites customers to walk in and witness the process of production. This has led to trust building and improvisation that has many young takers.”

Fabience prides itself in being customisable. On how that takes shape, Venugopal explains, “We understand our customers’ requirement, right from what their culture at home is — for example, what kind of food they eat and how they prepare that, what kind of storage it demands, and more. Understanding all these help in curating the right kind of equipment that is tailor-made for you.”The young brand, Venugopal concludes, hopes to be listed among the top five companies in the country in the next five years.

