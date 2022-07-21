Serenading Hyderabad

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Band Elyzium made the city proud as they bagged The Most Loved & Successful Live Band - 2022 award recently. They speak to CE about their USP, original material, composing a song for Sadhguru’s Save Soil campaign, and more

From the most popular songs to the most underrated and some forgotten jewels of Tollywood and Bollywood, they’ve performed them all to a packed audience singing along, most times, louder than the band itself. Hence, city-based Elyzium bagging The Most Loved & Successful Live Band - 2022 award, was no surprise. Even as the five-piece band, comprising Dinker Kalvala (vocals), Richard Madella (bass), Vidhya Sagar Nagavelli (drums) Anirudh Chaganty (guitar and backing vocals and NVS Charan (keys), is over the moon about the win —we try to decode what makes them a hit with the Hyderabad crowd.

Frontman Dinker, who has sung over 150 songs in Tollywood, says, “Receiving the award by Nationwide Awards & Business Mint, who recognise and promote professionals from all over the country, has been a dream come true for us. While this is huge, it only goes on to build more responsibility on our shoulders to keep at it.”

Those of you who look for good music to groove to, have probably come across this band playing at the most happening venues in the city and have gone back all charged up. Speaking about what makes them stand out from the rest of the regional bands or otherwise, Dinker says, “I think ‘how we sound’ as a band and the overall experience we as a band present to our audience are what we’d call our USP. We respect our listeners and owe our success to them. The sort of personal connect we build with them as we deliver our music makes all the difference.” Bassist Richard Madella second Dinker and adds, “I also think the kind of songs we select and more importantly, the smooth transitions from one to another, something you’d never except, has been one of our biggest strengths. They’re not your usual medleys and have left the audience surprised!”

The band’s heart beats for original music and the young team has two already. Their Pretty Ponne and Prema are a thorough crowd favourite and a hit on YouTube too. “We also released another song called last week called, Nela as part of our support toward Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ campaign.

We have more projects that will be coming up in a couple of months and we can’t wait to announce them soon,” shares Dinker. Asked if and how the pandemic affected the band or their music, Dinker answers, “I speak for the team when I say Elyzium has worked harder than hard and with utmost sincerity and honesty, amid the pandemic. The journey wasn’t a bed of roses but we gave it our all. Today, we perform at various places in both the Telugu states and Bengaluru since our launch in December 2020.”

Before they sign off, Richard says they hope to compose more original material and reach a larger audience across the country while Dinker adds that their biggest dream would be to work for a film as a band and become the best in the business.Hyderabadis can catch the band play at Tabula Rasa - The Bar, Heart Cup Coffee - Kondapur and Gachibowli, Elsewhere Lounge & Kitchen, etc., and also at a couple of venues in Vijayawada, Vizag (Novotel) and FLO in Bengaluru.

HYDERABAD: Band Elyzium made the city proud as they bagged The Most Loved & Successful Live Band - 2022 award recently. They speak to CE about their USP, original material, composing a song for Sadhguru’s Save Soil campaign, and more From the most popular songs to the most underrated and some forgotten jewels of Tollywood and Bollywood, they’ve performed them all to a packed audience singing along, most times, louder than the band itself. Hence, city-based Elyzium bagging The Most Loved & Successful Live Band - 2022 award, was no surprise. Even as the five-piece band, comprising Dinker Kalvala (vocals), Richard Madella (bass), Vidhya Sagar Nagavelli (drums) Anirudh Chaganty (guitar and backing vocals and NVS Charan (keys), is over the moon about the win —we try to decode what makes them a hit with the Hyderabad crowd. Frontman Dinker, who has sung over 150 songs in Tollywood, says, “Receiving the award by Nationwide Awards & Business Mint, who recognise and promote professionals from all over the country, has been a dream come true for us. While this is huge, it only goes on to build more responsibility on our shoulders to keep at it.” Those of you who look for good music to groove to, have probably come across this band playing at the most happening venues in the city and have gone back all charged up. Speaking about what makes them stand out from the rest of the regional bands or otherwise, Dinker says, “I think ‘how we sound’ as a band and the overall experience we as a band present to our audience are what we’d call our USP. We respect our listeners and owe our success to them. The sort of personal connect we build with them as we deliver our music makes all the difference.” Bassist Richard Madella second Dinker and adds, “I also think the kind of songs we select and more importantly, the smooth transitions from one to another, something you’d never except, has been one of our biggest strengths. They’re not your usual medleys and have left the audience surprised!” The band’s heart beats for original music and the young team has two already. Their Pretty Ponne and Prema are a thorough crowd favourite and a hit on YouTube too. “We also released another song called last week called, Nela as part of our support toward Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ campaign. We have more projects that will be coming up in a couple of months and we can’t wait to announce them soon,” shares Dinker. Asked if and how the pandemic affected the band or their music, Dinker answers, “I speak for the team when I say Elyzium has worked harder than hard and with utmost sincerity and honesty, amid the pandemic. The journey wasn’t a bed of roses but we gave it our all. Today, we perform at various places in both the Telugu states and Bengaluru since our launch in December 2020.” Before they sign off, Richard says they hope to compose more original material and reach a larger audience across the country while Dinker adds that their biggest dream would be to work for a film as a band and become the best in the business.Hyderabadis can catch the band play at Tabula Rasa - The Bar, Heart Cup Coffee - Kondapur and Gachibowli, Elsewhere Lounge & Kitchen, etc., and also at a couple of venues in Vijayawada, Vizag (Novotel) and FLO in Bengaluru.