21-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting schoolchildren

In December 2015, when the girl was alone at home, the accused noticed her and took her with him to offer her chocolates.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth, the son of an in-charge of a private school in Santoshnagar, was arrested on charges of molesting the students on Thursday. The accused was identified as Yaasar, who has been accused of sexually assaulting the minors. According to sources, the accused used to lure the minor students into a room by offering them treats and cookies. He also used to film the act.

Some of the parents said that the management of the school did not take action when they raised the issue and the matter was brought to the notice of the police.Santoshnagar police arrested Yaasar under Sections 354 a and  509 of the IPC and also the POCSO Act. Further investigation is on.

Sexagenarian jailed for raping 5-yr-old girl

A 65-year-old man was convicted of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at Pahadishareef in 2015 and sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Metropolitan Sessions Court of Rangareddy at LB Nagar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

The girl’s family and the accused were staying in Pahadishareef. The convict worked as a watchman in an under-construction site where the girl’s parents worked as labourers. In December 2015, when the girl was alone at home, the accused noticed her and took her with him to offer her chocolates. He took her to his room and sexually assaulted her.

Her parents, who came to know about the incident, approached the police and a case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered.Subsequently, the accused was arrested and tried.The court during the trial, relied on the victim’s deposition and also the circumstantial witnesses and found the accused guilty.

