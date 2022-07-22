Farmer murdered, son suspect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A farmer was brutally murdered in Suryapet district. Police suspect his elder son Naresh’s role behind the murder. Naresh and his father V Mallaiah (53) were having disputes over a land owned by Mallaiah and Naresh is absconding after the incident, the police said.

Mallaiah and Naresh’s family were residing in two rooms in the same house. Mallaiah owned 3 acres of land in their village. For a long time, Naresh has been demanding his share in the land but Mallaiah kept it pending. On Thursday morning, Mallaiah was found dead in a pool of blood. Police suspect that Naresh killed his father using an iron rod and ran away.

