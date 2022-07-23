Curating an artisanal spread

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Don’t we all sometimes crave good authentic food from some simple and some exotic cuisines — all from the comfort of our home? With only a handful of restaurants daring to not go the fusion way to serve real food like the native country/city, finding such food to satiate these extreme cravings of ours can get difficult, as well as expensive. But thanks to city-based Srujuna Kanumuri and her team, a new food-tech startup in town, FoodHosts, is connecting local artisan indie chefs to food lovers across the city.

serving art on A platter

“We have a total of 25 handpicked chefs who specialise in making unique and authentic dishes from across a diverse range of cuisines that are not commonly available in restaurants. Our cuisine range from Goan, Mangalorean, Bohra, Hyderabadi, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Andhra, East Indian, Thai, Italian and French, to name a few. The platform was designed with a food-first approach where you can easily find several hidden gems and unique dishes to try,” Srujana tells CE.

The platform empowers artisan home and cloud kitchen chefs who carry the skill set to make really good food and helps them scale and makes their unique delicacies accessible to the food lover community in Hyderabad. “You’re not going to find this food on other online food delivery platforms as food like this isn’t about speed, it’s about flavour, taste and freshness and more importantly artisan, small-batch cooking. These chefs are culturally connected with the cuisine they make, some of them have recipes passed down from generations while some of them have acquired skills during their travels abroad,” says she.

In the day and age where startups are running behind the speed of delivery with some working towards 10-minute deliveries, FoodHosts took a step back and to think ‘how do we bring back the focus on food, flavour, superior taste and experience into the ecosystem where food lovers could satisfy their true food cravings?’ “The artisan chefs don’t make it until you order, so every dish you order on FoodHosts is made fresh from scratch, just for you. With all the artisan chefs we currently have on board, we are slowly able to build a sense of community which is an essential component we saw was missing in the current food delivery space,” Srujana shares.

Finally, on how they choose chefs and foods that make it to their website, Srujana says, “Our USP has always been hand-picked chefs who are skilled in making unique dishes. So we spend a lot of time hand-picking and tasting food from food creators across the city — we ensure these creators have had prior experience in servicing orders to ensure they can handle orders. Apart from this we also make sure they follow all the regulatory procedures. More often than not, all our hosts have been people having 2-20 years of commercial cooking experience. We also conduct regular surprise food audits across kitchens to ensure the quality and food experience are well maintained.”

The website has been live since February and has received much appreciation for the concept, uniqueness and quality of dishes. “People have been able to experience and appreciate the value adds we provide compared to the traditional delivery space. We have a very healthy repeat order rate compared to the industry average,” says Srujana who adds that soon, apart from onboarding new chefs, they are looking to open test kitchens to aid their existing food creators scale their food and yet stay true to the small-batch cooking.

