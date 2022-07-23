Home Cities Hyderabad

Demolition drive halted after minister intervenes

GHMC officials speak to residents at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. (Photo | Jwala)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revenue authorities have pulled down four houses in Ambedkar Nagar, Jubilee Hills after they found them to have been built in encroached lands. Though authorities were about to demolish more houses, they suspended the work after the intervention of a Minister.

According to sources, during the inspection of revenue officials, it was observed that the slum dwellers of Ambedkar Nagar, Mastan Nagar, Road No 46, Jubilee Hills, have been breaking the boulders and using them to construct pakka houses on government land. 

According to Revenue Department officials, slum dwellers prepared an unauthorised layout with an intention to construct 105 pakka houses and grab the government land to an extent of 1.19 guntas.

