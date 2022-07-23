Former IAF officer shoots self at home 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T Shiva Reddy, an ex-Air Force officer turned advocate, allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol and died by suicide at his residence in Baghlingampally near Chikkadpally in the city on Friday. T Shiva Reddy (44) shot himself on the forehead, the police said.

Shiva Reddy who retired from the Indian Air Force in the year 2016, while serving as a sergeant, got divorced a year later in 2017.

Though no suicide note was found at the spot, it suspected that he took the extreme step due to health and financial issues, said N Sanjay Kumar, Chikkadpally Inspector. Police along with a clues team rushed to the spot and started a probe.

