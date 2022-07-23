Home Cities Hyderabad

Former IAF officer shoots self at home 

Shiva Reddy who retired from the Indian Air Force in the year 2016, while serving as a sergeant, got divorced a year later in 2017. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  T Shiva Reddy, an ex-Air Force officer turned advocate, allegedly shot himself with his licensed pistol and died by suicide at his residence in Baghlingampally near Chikkadpally in the city on Friday. T Shiva Reddy (44) shot himself on the forehead, the police said.

Though no suicide note was found at the spot, it suspected that he took the extreme step due to health and financial issues, said N Sanjay Kumar, Chikkadpally Inspector. Police along with a clues team rushed to the spot and started a probe.

