Home & a heart for the strays

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If refined food is bad for humans, imagine how much worse it can be for dogs,’ says a paediatrician and pet nutritionist, Dr Madhulika. The animal lover is taking things into her own hands when she realised how much needs to be done to ensure the life and nutrition of the homeless furry beings on the street.

“I grew up with pets and I have two at my home now, but taking care of just them isn’t enough. I try my best to feed the dogs outside my street and hospital but what about the other ones? They are an important part of our life on the planet. It is our duty to take care of these. When I saw my own pets wasting the kind of food they do, I was heartbroken to see some struggling for days for their next meal. That’s when I decided to step up and make healthy, nutritious treats for those on the roads,” says the doctor. She studied pet nutrition and is now a certified nutritionist making easy, smaller meals for the dogs on the streets.

Madhulika’s food for the animals doesn’t take a lot of effort to be made. “It isn’t an elaborate task to make them. All I do is dehydrate meat — that is all there is to it. Chocolates, and biscuits can be bad for the strays in the long run, their digestive system is not like ours, and some foods people feed them can be extremely toxic — that is where these treats come into play. You don’t even have to buy them from me — these are very simple to make, which is why I tell people it’s all a DIY (do it yourself) recipe,” says she who sells and donates dehydrated bits of chicken, mutton, fish, liver and more.

Asked why dehydration, she shares, “The simple process of dehydration causes the concentration of the protein and other nutrient content in these treats. As you remove all the water content, you don’t have to worry about preservation as it remains fresh for a long time — this is to ensure the prevention and control of bacterial growth due to excess moisture.”

Apart from making dehydrated treats through her brand Dr Dogmom, Dr Madhulika has also started building temporary, easy-to-make homes for animals during the monsoon and upcoming winter. “It’s my dream, to see no animals fearing not finding their food or their safety — and that’s possible with these treats that anybody can make in their homes and by building these make-shift homes,” she says.

But because her job gives her only so much money and time, she chanced upon the idea of sourcing materials like broken asbestos sheets, window panes, old and broken furniture, etc. from willing donors — neighbours, animal lovers, friends, family and relatives. “Right now, 20 per cent of my salary goes to building these homes and making these treats, I hope that more and more people learn to make these treats and homes by themselves, soon.”Madhulika has now put in a word with several NGOs and wellwishers who have been helping with donations to build these DIY shelters and funds.

