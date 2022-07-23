Lovers took life as minor’s dad said no to marriage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pair of lovers whose bodies were found in decomposed state in Abdullapurmet on Thursday took the extreme step after the minor girl’s father did not approve their request for marriage, police found.

Satish, 22 was a mechanic while his beloved, aged 17, was a student. They were neighbours. The girl’s parents are separated and she was living with her grandmother. They had been been in relationship for the past two years. Upon learning of their relationship, the girl’s father refused permission for them to marry and reportedly reprimanded her. Upset over this, the duo took the extreme step, police found.

On Monday, Satish informed his parents that he was heading to Hyderabad to meet a friend and the minor too said told her grandmother the same. They left their homes separately, bought pesticide and headed to Abdullahpurmet outskirts where they consumed the poison behind a school building. Since the area is densely covered with trees, no one noticed the bodies for three days. The bodies were handed over to the parents for last rites on Friday.

HYDERABAD: The pair of lovers whose bodies were found in decomposed state in Abdullapurmet on Thursday took the extreme step after the minor girl’s father did not approve their request for marriage, police found. Satish, 22 was a mechanic while his beloved, aged 17, was a student. They were neighbours. The girl’s parents are separated and she was living with her grandmother. They had been been in relationship for the past two years. Upon learning of their relationship, the girl’s father refused permission for them to marry and reportedly reprimanded her. Upset over this, the duo took the extreme step, police found. On Monday, Satish informed his parents that he was heading to Hyderabad to meet a friend and the minor too said told her grandmother the same. They left their homes separately, bought pesticide and headed to Abdullahpurmet outskirts where they consumed the poison behind a school building. Since the area is densely covered with trees, no one noticed the bodies for three days. The bodies were handed over to the parents for last rites on Friday.