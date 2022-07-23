Home Cities Hyderabad

Lovers took life as minor’s dad said no to marriage

Satish, 22 was a mechanic while his beloved, aged 17, was a student. They were neighbours. The girl’s parents are separated and she was living with her grandmother.

Published: 23rd July 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pair of lovers whose bodies were found in decomposed state in Abdullapurmet on Thursday took the extreme step after the minor girl’s father did not approve their request for marriage, police found. 

Satish, 22 was a mechanic while his beloved, aged 17, was a student. They were neighbours. The girl’s parents are separated and she was living with her grandmother. They had been been in relationship for the past two years. Upon learning of their relationship, the girl’s father refused permission for them to marry and reportedly reprimanded her. Upset over this, the duo took the extreme step, police found. 

On Monday, Satish informed his parents that he was heading to Hyderabad to meet a friend and the minor too said told her grandmother the same. They left their homes separately, bought pesticide and headed to Abdullahpurmet outskirts where they consumed the poison behind a school building. Since the area is densely covered with trees, no one noticed the bodies for three days. The bodies were handed over to the parents for last rites on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp