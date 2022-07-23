Home Cities Hyderabad

Man uses fake MBBS degree to practice in Hyderabad, arrested

A BSc graduate who had worked on and off as a compounder and PRO in several hospitals was arrested by Rachakonda police on charges of treating patients with a fake MBBS certificate.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BSc graduate who had worked on and off as a compounder and PRO in several hospitals was arrested by Rachakonda police on charges of treating patients with a fake MBBS certificate. 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the media that the accused, Kudiletti Vijay Kumar procured a fake MBBS certificate in the name of Kazan State Medical University of Russia and started working at a private hospital in Meerpet limits. 

He reportedly pursued B.Sc. through distance education from Acharya Nagarjuna University in 2014. This certificate is yet to be verified by the police.  Since then, Kumar worked as a compounder in several private hospitals and two years ago, while working in Sigma Hospital, Dilsukhnagar as a PRO, he asked his acquaintance Afroz Khan to procure a fake MBBS certificate for him.

Degree on sale
Afroz contacted Mahaboob Ali Junaid who demanded Rs 8 lakh from Kumar. After bargaining, Kumar paid Rs 6,50,000 to Junaid and got the fake MBBS and other certificates, police said

