Say ciao to Italian brunch

Chef Siddharth Yelakanti served us some must-try dishes from the menu that left us wanting more.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Craving for some good Italian food? Head to  Westin’s Prego — a modern, upscale hotel kitchen with a poolside patio serving the best of Italian classics, cocktails and wine. Keeping it simple yet classy, the ambience and vibe of the restaurant are sure to make you feel comfortable and pleasant, whether you’re with friends, family or alone, for some ‘me time’. The live counters and the brunch make this restaurant an even better place to give your week a fresh start.

Chef Siddharth Yelakanti served us some must-try dishes from the menu that left us wanting more. We started off with some sourdough bread along with the Prego dip — the soft bread goes just well with the sauce for the way they complement each other. We then moved on to Insalata di verdure, a salad that has a mesclun mix, grana padano, and orange almond dressing which is a blast of flavours in your mouth. Then came the delicious soup minestrone genovese which is made out of seasonal vegetables, pesto.

The soup served as the perfect warmer this monsoon. Italian food is incomplete without pizza and here the crowd favourite is made in a wood fire oven — everything sits perfectly here — crust to base to toppings and seasoning. The Tartufo pizza comes with a bianca base, mushroom, parmesan, rucola and truffle oil. The best part is that instead of the regular red sauce spread, the pizza is accompanied by a white sauce that takes the flavour up a notch. Next came the chicken tortellini, which is a handmade pasta that has stuffed mascarpone tortellini, and mushroom ragout. Their salmone al Forno is made with grilled salmon, seasonal tossed veggies and shallot cream sauce.

After a rich, heavy meal, a medium jar of tiramisu puts it all in place. Prego’s Sunday brunch comes with vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads, customisable salads and desserts — their live counters are a bonus for those who have trouble making a definite choice! So go crazy here for your next date with those loved ones.

