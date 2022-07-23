Home Cities Hyderabad

Three arrested for helping job aspirants cheat exams

Investigating the complaint, the police on Friday took into custody three people on charges of luring the complainant in the name of passing answers to him during the exam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An aspirant for the Junior Lineman job allegedly colluded with some personnel from the department and resorted to hi-tech cheating to crack the exam, but unable to clear the test, approached Amberpet police to lodge a complaint of cheating. 

Investigating the complaint, the police on Friday took into custody three people on charges of luring the complainant in the name of passing answers to him during the exam. According to the police, Lokesh Naik and one of his friends applied to take the Junior Lineman Exam held on July 17.

The duo sought the help of their acquaintance, a meter reader named Dasarath, to clear the exam. Dasarath introduced them to an Assistant Division Engineer Feroz Khan and Lineman Srinivas who demanded Rs 5 lakh from the two aspirants.

