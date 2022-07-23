TRS MPs continue protest over price rise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs continued their prote-sts in both Houses of Parliame-nt on the fifth day on Friday. The TRS MPs raised slogans and protested near the podium in the Lok Sabha demanding that the Centre exempt household commodities from the purview of GST.

They also protested against the rise in prices of domestic gas refills. The TRS MPs exhibited placards and demanded rollback of the hike in prices. In Rajya Sabha too, the TRS MPs protested against the hike in domestic gas refills and GST. Parties from other regional parties joined the TRS MPs in the protests.

Meanwhile, Mos Bharati Pravin Pawar told Parliament that there are about 77.56 per cent of non-faculty positions lying vacant as of today in AIIMS-Bibinagar as of date.

