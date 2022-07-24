Home Cities Hyderabad

Six peddlers held with 102 kg ganja

In a joint operation, sleuths of the South Zone Task Force and Hussaini Alam police on Saturday arrested six interstate peddlers with 102 kg of ganja at Puranapool Darwaza.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, sleuths of the South Zone Task Force and Hussaini Alam police on Saturday arrested six interstate peddlers with 102 kg of ganja at Puranapool Darwaza. The main accused Tokala Kumara Swamy, a Warangal native, usually smuggles ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. The other accused were identified as G Arjun, Shaik Azam, Bangari Shiva, Gorli Naidu and Guru.

Tokala was earlier arrested by Warangal and Rajamundry police in 2015 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Even after his release, he continued with the illegal offences and developed contacts with smugglers in Khammam, Narsipatnam, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. He was moving the drug consignment that he had received in Chintapally of Nalgonda district along with the five other accused along secret paths to evade cops when he was caught by the police.

