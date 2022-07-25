Hyderabad receives light showers, heavy rains expected for next three days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rains continue to lash the State as several districts witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Till 8 pm, Karakagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district registered the highest rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Chennaraopet in Warangal (5.6 cm) and Kuravi in Mahabubabad (5.5 cm). In Hyderabad, the weather remained mostly cloudy while a few parts have reported drizzle and light rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, Gadiguda in the Adilabad district has recorded the highest rainfall of 5.6 cm while it was 0.5 cm in Hyderabad. The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to the cyclonic circulation that now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to occur in places like Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts in the next three days.

