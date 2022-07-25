Hyderabad: Techie, student fall prey to part-time job lure, lose three lakhs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals managed to lure a UoH student and a techie with the offer of part-time jobs, leaving them poorer by lakhs. In the first case, an MSc student from the University told the police that she received a link on her mobile number about a part-time job offer. She clicked on the link and some information as prompted by the window that opened.

After providing information sought to register for the part-time job offer, she received Rs 101 as a “sign-up bonus”. She was then asked to deposit various sums in small amounts under the pretext of accessing job plans. Within a week, she paid over Rs 1.50 lakh to the fraudsters and by the time she could realise that the promised bonus and incentives were non-existent, she had paid a total of Rs 2,16,300. After realising she was cheated, she approached the Cyber Crime Wing of Cyberabad police.

In the second case, a techie was also duped under the guise of a part-time job offer and lost Rs 5.75 lakh to the fraudsters. In her case also, the fraudsters approached her through WhatsApp by sending links and made her pay money. She also lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Cyber Crime wing.

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals managed to lure a UoH student and a techie with the offer of part-time jobs, leaving them poorer by lakhs. In the first case, an MSc student from the University told the police that she received a link on her mobile number about a part-time job offer. She clicked on the link and some information as prompted by the window that opened. After providing information sought to register for the part-time job offer, she received Rs 101 as a “sign-up bonus”. She was then asked to deposit various sums in small amounts under the pretext of accessing job plans. Within a week, she paid over Rs 1.50 lakh to the fraudsters and by the time she could realise that the promised bonus and incentives were non-existent, she had paid a total of Rs 2,16,300. After realising she was cheated, she approached the Cyber Crime Wing of Cyberabad police. In the second case, a techie was also duped under the guise of a part-time job offer and lost Rs 5.75 lakh to the fraudsters. In her case also, the fraudsters approached her through WhatsApp by sending links and made her pay money. She also lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Cyber Crime wing.