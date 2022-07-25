Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Techie, student fall prey to part-time job lure, lose three lakhs

In the second case, a techie was also duped under the guise of a part time job offer and lost Rs 5.75 lakh to the fraudsters.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

cybercrimes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercriminals managed to lure a UoH student and a techie with the offer of part-time jobs, leaving them poorer by lakhs. In the first case, an MSc student from the University told the police that she received a link on her mobile number about a part-time job offer. She clicked on the link and some information as prompted by the window that opened.

After providing information sought to register for the part-time job offer, she received Rs 101 as a “sign-up bonus”. She was then asked to deposit various sums in small amounts under the pretext of accessing job plans. Within a week, she paid over Rs 1.50 lakh to the fraudsters and by the time she could realise that the promised bonus and incentives were non-existent, she had paid a total of Rs 2,16,300. After realising she was cheated, she approached the Cyber Crime Wing of Cyberabad police.

In the second case, a techie was also duped under the guise of a part-time job offer and lost Rs 5.75 lakh to the fraudsters. In her case also, the fraudsters approached her through WhatsApp by sending links and made her pay money. She also lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad Cyber Crime wing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercriminals part-time job offer Cyberabad
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp