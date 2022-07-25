Police department abuzz as rape-accused police Inspector plans to hold press conference

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department was abuzz on Sunday with talk doing rounds that the now-suspended Hyderabad police Inspector K Nageshwar Rao plans to call a press conference as soon as he gets bail and is released from jail where he is lodged on charges of raping a woman.

According to sources in the police department, Nageshwar Rao plans to publicly retract the confession that he reportedly made during questioning. According to sources, though Nageshwar Rao has ‘confessed’ to all the charges levelled against him, including rape, he believes that he is innocent and is being framed by some powerful people.

This is despite technical evidence gathered by the police reportedly supporting his confession. Sources said that Nageshwar Rao is angry over the support being extended to the woman, as he believes he is innocent and has landed behind bars only because he has sincerely performed his duty.

Nageshwar Rao, who was working with West Zone Task Force, was transferred to Banjara Hills police station to take over from the then SHO Shiva Chandra following the Pudding and Mink drugs case in April 3. Soon after, he handled a case of land encroachment at Road No. 10 Banjara Hills where he had to deal with a sitting MLA.

The MLA allegedly used his influence to get Nageshwar Rao transferred to Marredpally before the alleged rape. The case was handed over to Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushottam Reddy who sought five days of police custody to question Nageshwar Rao. A source told Express that during the police custody, the suspended inspector did not cooperate much with his interrogators.

While the investigation is ongoing and the police are waiting for the FSL reports pertaining to the evidence collected from the car, the crime scene and the service revolver, Nageshwar Rao is planning his next move, sources in the police department said.

Suspended Inspector believes he is framed

According to sources, though Nageshwar Rao has ‘confessed’ to all the charges levelled against him, including rape, he believes that he is innocent and is being framed by some powerful people. This is despite technical evidence gathered by the police reportedly supporting his confession

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department was abuzz on Sunday with talk doing rounds that the now-suspended Hyderabad police Inspector K Nageshwar Rao plans to call a press conference as soon as he gets bail and is released from jail where he is lodged on charges of raping a woman. According to sources in the police department, Nageshwar Rao plans to publicly retract the confession that he reportedly made during questioning. According to sources, though Nageshwar Rao has ‘confessed’ to all the charges levelled against him, including rape, he believes that he is innocent and is being framed by some powerful people. This is despite technical evidence gathered by the police reportedly supporting his confession. Sources said that Nageshwar Rao is angry over the support being extended to the woman, as he believes he is innocent and has landed behind bars only because he has sincerely performed his duty. Nageshwar Rao, who was working with West Zone Task Force, was transferred to Banjara Hills police station to take over from the then SHO Shiva Chandra following the Pudding and Mink drugs case in April 3. Soon after, he handled a case of land encroachment at Road No. 10 Banjara Hills where he had to deal with a sitting MLA. The MLA allegedly used his influence to get Nageshwar Rao transferred to Marredpally before the alleged rape. The case was handed over to Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushottam Reddy who sought five days of police custody to question Nageshwar Rao. A source told Express that during the police custody, the suspended inspector did not cooperate much with his interrogators. While the investigation is ongoing and the police are waiting for the FSL reports pertaining to the evidence collected from the car, the crime scene and the service revolver, Nageshwar Rao is planning his next move, sources in the police department said. Suspended Inspector believes he is framed According to sources, though Nageshwar Rao has ‘confessed’ to all the charges levelled against him, including rape, he believes that he is innocent and is being framed by some powerful people. This is despite technical evidence gathered by the police reportedly supporting his confession